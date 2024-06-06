CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,049.99

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $15,049.99 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

