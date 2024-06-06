CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 975,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 975,509 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CureVac

CureVac Stock Up 13.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.68.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. On average, analysts forecast that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.