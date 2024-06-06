Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.00

Shares of Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 85688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Crystal Amber Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42. The company has a market cap of £73.24 million, a PE ratio of 517.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

