Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 62,514 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,746 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 62,514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after buying an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

