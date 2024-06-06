Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,961 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,843,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.52. 202,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,603. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

