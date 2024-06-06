Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 354 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KLA by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $777.62. 260,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $713.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $791.96.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.90.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

