Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.74 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.03.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

