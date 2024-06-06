Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moody’s by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,243,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.98. 231,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.