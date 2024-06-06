Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ELV traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $541.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.65 and its 200 day moving average is $501.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

