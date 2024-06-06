Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 279.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,229 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.56. 617,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,991. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

