Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,886 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,379. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

