Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,354,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,557,277. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

