Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $38.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 5,084,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,527,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

