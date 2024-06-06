Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.68 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 541,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.