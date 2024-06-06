Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,972 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $153.98. 483,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,062. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

