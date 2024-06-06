Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,768,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $322,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 78.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068,523. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.