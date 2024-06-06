Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,141 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP remained flat at $173.49 during trading on Thursday. 1,111,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.