Critical Analysis: CAVA Group (CAVA) & Its Peers

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CAVA Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 207.42 CAVA Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.82 million 30.54

CAVA Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CAVA Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 552 4824 6300 321 2.53

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.39%. Given CAVA Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

