Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

