Craig Hallum Raises Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Price Target to $25.00

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

SOWG opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.02. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

