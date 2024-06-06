Craig Hallum Raises Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Price Target to $25.00

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
