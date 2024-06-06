Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BASE

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 940,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $254,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $31,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.