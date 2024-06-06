Costco Wholesale (COST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $905.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $845.00 to $860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $676.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $650.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $765.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $777.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $815.00 to $873.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $805.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $805.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $810.00 to $820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $630.00 to $710.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $795.00 to $805.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $601.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $830.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COST traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $844.23. The company had a trading volume of 412,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,392. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $755.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $510.57 and a 52 week high of $846.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

