CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.99% of CoStar Group worth $352,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

