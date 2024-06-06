Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 12,830 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 2,077,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corning by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 95,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Corning by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

