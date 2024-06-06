Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $150,900.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $13,005.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CORT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 1,104,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

