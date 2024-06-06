Contrasting Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandoz Group and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien N/A -22.40% -9.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandoz Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 LEG Immobilien 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandoz Group and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandoz Group and LEG Immobilien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandoz Group $9.65 billion 1.57 $77.00 million N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $1.21 billion 5.45 $246.54 million N/A N/A

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sandoz Group.

Summary

Sandoz Group beats LEG Immobilien on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

