Contrasting Allurion Technologies (ALUR) and Its Rivals

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) is one of 233 public companies in the "Surgical & medical instruments" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allurion Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allurion Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1650 4424 8615 232 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million -$80.61 million -0.38 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $3.90 million -4,728.25

Allurion Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -627.86% -133.34% -27.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Allurion Technologies



Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

