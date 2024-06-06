Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 5%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.70. 10,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 126,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Connect Biopharma stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Further Reading

