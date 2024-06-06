Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 53317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,408. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

