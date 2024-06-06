Comparing Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 215.76%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Pixie Dust Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $158,859.00 32.07 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.04 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 4.68 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

