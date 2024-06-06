Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Head to Head Review

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 20.04% 11.29% 0.91% TowneBank 15.50% 7.45% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community West Bancshares and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 TowneBank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Community West Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than TowneBank.

This table compares Community West Bancshares and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $46.27 million 7.05 $25.54 million $1.89 9.14 TowneBank $941.58 million 2.05 $153.71 million $2.01 13.17

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats TowneBank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

