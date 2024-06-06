Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $307.24 and last traded at $307.67. Approximately 80,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 358,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.75.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,488 shares of company stock worth $2,445,914 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

