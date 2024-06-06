Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.56. Approximately 3,333,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,267,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.