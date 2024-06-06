Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,725,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

