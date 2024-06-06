Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.78

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

