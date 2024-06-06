CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.
CITIC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTPCY remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.67.
About CITIC
