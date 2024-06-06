CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CITIC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPCY remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

