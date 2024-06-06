Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 4,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).
Circassia Group Trading Down 6.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Circassia Group Company Profile
Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Circassia Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.