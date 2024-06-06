Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,582. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.