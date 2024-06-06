Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 962.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.45. 1,479,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,998. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.