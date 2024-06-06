Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $208.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,399. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.26 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

