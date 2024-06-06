Cibc World Markets Corp Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190,103 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Walmart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. 14,957,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,476,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

