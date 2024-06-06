Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,241 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,313. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

