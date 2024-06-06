Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,382 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,459,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.