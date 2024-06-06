Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 204,099 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 287.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,877,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,649. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.