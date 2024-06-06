Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 100,972 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. 1,218,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,756. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

