CIBC Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

CWB stock opened at C$25.47 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$31.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

