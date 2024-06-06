Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589,275 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.89% of Chubb worth $1,740,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.