China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Featured Stories

