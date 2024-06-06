China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Price Performance
About China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.