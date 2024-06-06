China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.10. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 148,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

